Crime

Police seek to identify suspect after woman sexually assaulted at work in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 20, 2022 3:17 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in downtown Toronto in this file photo. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Police are seeking to identify a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto.

In a press release, Toronto police said on April 6, officers received a report of a sexual assault at a retail store in the Kennedy Road and Progress Avenue area.

Police said a woman was working when a man entered the business and sexually assaulted her.

Toronto police seek suspect after girl, 12, sexually assaulted on TTC bus

Officers said he then fled the area.

Trending Stories

Police are now searching for a man in his 70s who was seen wearing a dark jacket, black pants and a dark plaid hat.

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto.
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto. Toronto police / Handout

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

