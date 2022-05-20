Police seek to identify suspect after woman sexually assaulted at work in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking to identify a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto.

In a press release, Toronto police said on April 6, officers received a report of a sexual assault at a retail store in the Kennedy Road and Progress Avenue area.

Police said a woman was working when a man entered the business and sexually assaulted her.

Officers said he then fled the area.

Police are now searching for a man in his 70s who was seen wearing a dark jacket, black pants and a dark plaid hat.

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto. Toronto police / Handout

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

