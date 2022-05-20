Menu

Health

Suspected cases of monkeypox in B.C., says Canada’s chief public health officer

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 20, 2022 1:27 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada’s top doctor says monkeypox spread ‘unusual,’ but infection risk ‘low’' Canada’s top doctor says monkeypox spread ‘unusual,’ but infection risk ‘low’
Canada's chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam said Friday that the global spread of monkeypox was 'unusual' due to the lack of connection to travel to Africa, where the disease is primarily seen. She stressed the infection risk to the overall Canadian population was 'low.'

Canada’s chief public health officer says there are now just under two dozen cases of monkeypox in Canada and there are some suspected cases in B.C. but they have not been confirmed at this time.

Dr. Theresa Tam said Friday that “people under investigation by local authorities are following up in Quebec but then in British Columbia as well.”

So far, only two cases have been confirmed in Quebec, which are the first cases in Canada.

The BC Centre for Disease Control said B.C. is working closely with the Public Health Agency of Canada and public health will follow up with anyone known to be exposed to monkeypox.

Read more: Monkeypox spread ‘unusual’ but risk to Canadians is ‘low,’ officials say

“A communication has gone out to regional health authorities and medical microbiologists about monkeypox with information on symptoms, laboratory testing and diagnosis, infection control precautions, treatment and notification/reporting requirements,” the organization said in a statement. “Clinicians are asked to notify their regional health authority and local microbiologist about any possible cases.”

Click to play video: 'Canada’s top doctor discusses vaccine strategies for monkeypox' Canada’s top doctor discusses vaccine strategies for monkeypox
Canada’s top doctor discusses vaccine strategies for monkeypox

Monkeypox is a zoonotic infectious disease that results in occasional human infections usually associated with exposure to infected animals or contaminated materials, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC).

“Limited cases have been identified in other regions in the past, including the United Kingdom, United States, Israel and Singapore, but never before in Canada,” the agency said.

While human-to-human spread of monkeypox is uncommon, close contact with an infected individual through bodily fluids, lesions on skin like blisters and/or respiratory droplets can transmit the virus, PHAC said.

Read more: Canada confirms first 2 cases of monkeypox in Quebec

Sharing clothing, bedding or common items that have been contaminated with the infected person’s fluids or sores can also spread the virus.

On Wednesday, the U.S. confirmed its first case of monkeypox this year in a man who recently travelled to Canada.

Health officials in European countries where monkeypox cases have been found this month said the majority of the cases were men who have sex with men.

Click to play video: 'Monkeypox: What is it and is it a cause for concern?' Monkeypox: What is it and is it a cause for concern?
Monkeypox: What is it and is it a cause for concern?

Tam said Friday there could be more cases announced in the days ahead as tests are still being conducted.

“There are samples under processing at the National Microbiology Lab as we speak, so we might expect to hear more confirmations in the upcoming hours and days,” Tam told reporters during a news conference on Friday.

—with files from Saba Aziz

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
