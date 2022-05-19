Canada confirms first 2 cases of monkeypox in Quebec

Send this page to someone via email

Canada has confirmed its first two cases of monkeypox as concern grows over the spread of the infectious virus in multiple countries.

In a statement late on Thursday, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) said two individuals in Quebec had tested positive for the rare disease.

Earlier, Montreal public health authorities said they were investigating 17 suspected cases of monkeypox, urging calm that the disease isn’t likely to spread through the community.

Monkeypox is a zoonotic infectious disease that results in occasional human infections usually associated with exposure to infected animals or contaminated materials, according to PHAC.

“Limited cases have been identified in other regions in the past, including the United Kingdom, United States, Israel and Singapore, but never before in Canada,” the agency said.

On Wednesday, the U.S. confirmed its first case of monkeypox this year in a man who recently travelled to Canada.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health did not say where in Canada the man travelled to or when.

While human-to-human spread of monkeypox is uncommon, close contact with an infected individual through bodily fluids, lesions on skin like blisters, and/or respiratory droplets, can transmit the virus, PHAC said.

Sharing clothing, bedding or common items that have been contaminated with the infected person’s fluids or sores can also spread the virus.

Symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, fatigue and muscle aches, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

PHAC said the risks of spread can be lowered by physical distancing, frequent hand-washing and masking.

