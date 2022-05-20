Menu

Crime

Man arrested after stolen vehicle crashes in Selwyn Township: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 20, 2022 10:35 am
opp patch View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP say a vehicle involved in a crash on Buckhorn Road early on May 20 was reported stolen. The Canadian Press file

A Selwyn Township man faces theft and other charges following a crash in the township early Friday.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 12:45 a.m., officers responded to a vehicle rollover on Buckhorn Road. Police say the driver lost control of the vehicle which then rolled several times.

The driver suffered minor injuries.

Read more: Vehicle fire south of Peterborough leads to impaired driving arrest: OPP

Police determined the vehicle had been reported stolen.

Trending Stories

Mitchell Mackenzie, 27, of Selwyn Township, was arrested and charged with theft over $5,000 of a motor vehicle and careless driving.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 29, OPP said.

Click to play video: 'Thieves lifting vehicles off driveways within minutes' Thieves lifting vehicles off driveways within minutes
