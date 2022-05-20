Man arrested after stolen vehicle crashes in Selwyn Township: Peterborough County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Selwyn Township man faces theft and other charges following a crash in the township early Friday.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 12:45 a.m., officers responded to a vehicle rollover on Buckhorn Road. Police say the driver lost control of the vehicle which then rolled several times.

The driver suffered minor injuries.

Police determined the vehicle had been reported stolen.

Mitchell Mackenzie, 27, of Selwyn Township, was arrested and charged with theft over $5,000 of a motor vehicle and careless driving.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 29, OPP said.

