Crime

Vehicle fire south of Peterborough leads to impaired driving arrest: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 16, 2022 12:08 pm
Peterborough County OPP charged a Peterborough man with impaired driving following a vehicle fire south of the city on May 14, 2022. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP charged a Peterborough man with impaired driving following a vehicle fire south of the city on May 14, 2022. Pexels

A Peterborough man faces an impaired driving arrest following a vehicle fire south of the city on Saturday evening.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, officers responded to a reported vehicle fire on County Road 2 in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.

Read more: ATV crash in Trent Lakes lead to impaired driving arrest, Peterborough County OPP say

Police determined the pickup truck caught fire after a discarded cigarette landed in the rear seat of the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Officers also determined the driver of the pickup was under the influence of alcohol.

Trending Stories

Kenneth Bestard, 39, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

His river’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was later released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 14, OPP said.

Click to play video: 'SGI reminding drivers to be drug free' SGI reminding drivers to be drug free
