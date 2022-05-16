Vehicle fire south of Peterborough leads to impaired driving arrest: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man faces an impaired driving arrest following a vehicle fire south of the city on Saturday evening.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, officers responded to a reported vehicle fire on County Road 2 in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.

Police determined the pickup truck caught fire after a discarded cigarette landed in the rear seat of the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Officers also determined the driver of the pickup was under the influence of alcohol.

Kenneth Bestard, 39, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

His river’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was later released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 14, OPP said.