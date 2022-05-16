ATV crash in Trent Lakes lead to impaired driving arrest: Peterborough County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A woman has been charged with impaired driving following an all-terrain vehicle crash early Monday in the Municipality of Trent Lakes.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 1:45 a.m., officers responded to an ATV collision in the parking lot of a business on Lakehurst Road, southwest of the village of Buckhorn. The ATV was the only vehicle involved in the collision.

Police say the driver of the ATV suffered minor injuries and was determined to be under the influence of alcohol.

Jessica Staples, 39, of the Municipality of Trent Lakes, was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

Her driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the ATV was impounded for seven days, OPP report.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 23.