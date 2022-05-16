Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

ATV crash in Trent Lakes lead to impaired driving arrest: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 16, 2022 9:45 am
opp patch View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP arrested an ATV driver for impaired driving following a crash near Buckhorn on May 16, 2022. The Canadian Press file

A woman has been charged with impaired driving following an all-terrain vehicle crash early Monday in the Municipality of Trent Lakes.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 1:45 a.m., officers responded to an ATV collision in the parking lot of a business on Lakehurst Road, southwest of the village of Buckhorn. The ATV was the only vehicle involved in the collision.

Police say the driver of the ATV suffered minor injuries and was determined to be under the influence of alcohol.

Read more: Man turns himself in following Toronto crash that killed 19-year-old, police say

Jessica Staples, 39, of the Municipality of Trent Lakes, was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Her driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the ATV was impounded for seven days, OPP report.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 23.

Click to play video: 'A man is on trial accused of speeding and driving drunk, killing a Richmond Hill father' A man is on trial accused of speeding and driving drunk, killing a Richmond Hill father
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired Driving tagDrunk Driving tagImpaired tagPeterborough County OPP tagATV tagATV Crash tagTrent Lakes tagMunicipality of Trent Lakes tagLakehurst Road tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers