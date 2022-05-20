Manitoba’s top doc to provide COVID-19 update Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba is set to provide an update on the fight against COVID-19 Friday morning.

Chief public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin will speak to the media from the Manitoba Legislature at 11 a.m.

In recent weeks, the number of Manitobans hospitalized with the virus has decreased, but COVID-19 deaths in the province are on the rise, with 16 new deaths reported between May 8 and 14, up from 11 announced the previous week.



