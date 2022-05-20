Menu

Health

Manitoba’s top doc to provide COVID-19 update Friday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 20, 2022 10:29 am
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba chief public health officer. View image in full screen
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba chief public health officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS / John Woods

Manitoba is set to provide an update on the fight against COVID-19 Friday morning.

Chief public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin will speak to the media from the Manitoba Legislature at 11 a.m.

Read more: COVID-19 deaths rise as hospitalizations drop in Manitoba

In recent weeks, the number of Manitobans hospitalized with the virus has decreased, but COVID-19 deaths in the province are on the rise, with 16 new deaths reported between May 8 and 14, up from 11 announced the previous week.

Global News will stream the press conference on this page.

Click to play video: 'Businesses recovering from pandemic restrictions' Businesses recovering from pandemic restrictions

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
