Victoria Day 2022: What’s opened and closed in London, Ont.

As the summer-like weather continues in London, Ont., the Victoria Day long weekend is on the horizon.
While the holiday Monday will bring some changes for select businesses’ hours of operation, Londoners can still enjoy the unofficial kick-off to summer this Victoria Day.
That is if the weather holds up.
Here’s a list of what’s open and closed in London on Monday, May 23.
What’s open on Monday:
- Shoppers Drug Mart locations at 1225 Wonderland Rd. N. and 510 Hamilton Rd. N. from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- All Rexall locations will be open but at reduced hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Cineplex movies theatres
- Select convenience stores
- Fanshawe Pioneer Village is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Both of London’s city-owned golf courses, Fanshawe and Thames Valley, can be booked for holiday tee time here
- Splash pads are set to open across the city starting Saturday, May 21
- City parks
What’s closed on Monday:
- All LCBO and Beer Store locations
- Banks
- Government offices, including city administrative offices
- Canada Post
- Shoppers Drug Mart locations not listed above
- All chain grocery store locations
- Covent Garden Market
- No garbage collection
- London Public Library locations
- CF Masonville Place
- White Oaks Mall
- Westmount Shopping Centre
Effective since May 1, Londoners have been able to park personal vehicles on city streets overnight without registering for an overnight parking pass.
The London Transit Commission says buses will be running on a holiday schedule on Monday, May 23.
