Canada

What’s open and closed on Victoria Day in Halifax

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted May 20, 2022 8:24 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: May 20' Global News Morning Halifax: May 20
The online edition of Global News Morning with Alyse Hand and Ashley Field on Global Halifax.

The 2022 Victoria Day in Nova Scotia will be the first in two years to not take place during strict COVID-19 restrictions.

Though its generally not a statutory holiday in the province, operating hours of some businesses and services may be adjusted.

Read more: ‘Excited to get it to this point’: Feedback sought on Halifax Forum redesign

Here’s what’s open and closed on May 23 in Halifax:

Groceries and NSLC

Most grocery stores will remain open during regular hours, though in-store services such as pharmacy may be closed or on reduced hours.

  • Atlantic Superstore: open regular hours
  • Sobeys: open regular hours
  • Walmart: open regular hours
  • NSLC: open regular hours

Transit services

Halifax Transit says its buses and ferries will be on holiday schedules with reduced service on Victoria Day, Monday May 23.

On Tuesday, both buses and ferries will return to a normal schedule.

Read more: Nova Scotia’s Bluenose II inviting the public back for summer cruises

Municipal services

Halifax Regional Municipality says some of its services will be altered for the holiday.

  • Garbage: collection services on May 23 to take place the next day
  • Recreation: recreation facilities will remain open
  • Parking: on-street parking is free on May 23

Shopping

  • Halifax Shopping Centre: open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Mic Mac Mall: open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Park Lane Mall: open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Sunnyside Mall: open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Dartmouth Crossing: open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Read more: Halifax Shopping Centre to undergo $52-million redevelopment

Attractions

  • Art Gallery of Nova Scotia: open regular hours
  • Museum of Natural History: open 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Maritime Museum of the Atlantic: open 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Halifax public libraries

All Halifax Public Libraries branches will be closed on May 23.

