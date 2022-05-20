What’s open and closed on Victoria Day in Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The 2022 Victoria Day in Nova Scotia will be the first in two years to not take place during strict COVID-19 restrictions.

Though its generally not a statutory holiday in the province, operating hours of some businesses and services may be adjusted.

Here’s what’s open and closed on May 23 in Halifax:

Groceries and NSLC

Most grocery stores will remain open during regular hours, though in-store services such as pharmacy may be closed or on reduced hours.

Atlantic Superstore: open regular hours

Sobeys: open regular hours

Walmart: open regular hours

NSLC: open regular hours

Transit services

Halifax Transit says its buses and ferries will be on holiday schedules with reduced service on Victoria Day, Monday May 23.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, both buses and ferries will return to a normal schedule.

Municipal services

Halifax Regional Municipality says some of its services will be altered for the holiday.

Garbage: collection services on May 23 to take place the next day

Recreation: recreation facilities will remain open

Parking: on-street parking is free on May 23

Shopping

Halifax Shopping Centre: open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mic Mac Mall: open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Park Lane Mall: open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunnyside Mall: open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dartmouth Crossing: open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Attractions

Art Gallery of Nova Scotia: open regular hours

Museum of Natural History: open 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Maritime Museum of the Atlantic: open 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Halifax public libraries

All Halifax Public Libraries branches will be closed on May 23.

Advertisement