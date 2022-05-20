What’s open and closed on Victoria Day in Halifax

The 2022 Victoria Day in Nova Scotia will be the first in two years to not take place during strict COVID-19 restrictions.
Though its generally not a statutory holiday in the province, operating hours of some businesses and services may be adjusted.
Here’s what’s open and closed on May 23 in Halifax:
Groceries and NSLC
Most grocery stores will remain open during regular hours, though in-store services such as pharmacy may be closed or on reduced hours.
- Atlantic Superstore: open regular hours
- Sobeys: open regular hours
- Walmart: open regular hours
- NSLC: open regular hours
Transit services
Halifax Transit says its buses and ferries will be on holiday schedules with reduced service on Victoria Day, Monday May 23.
On Tuesday, both buses and ferries will return to a normal schedule.
Municipal services
Halifax Regional Municipality says some of its services will be altered for the holiday.
- Garbage: collection services on May 23 to take place the next day
- Recreation: recreation facilities will remain open
- Parking: on-street parking is free on May 23
Shopping
- Halifax Shopping Centre: open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Mic Mac Mall: open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Park Lane Mall: open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunnyside Mall: open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Dartmouth Crossing: open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Attractions
- Art Gallery of Nova Scotia: open regular hours
- Museum of Natural History: open 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Maritime Museum of the Atlantic: open 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Halifax public libraries
All Halifax Public Libraries branches will be closed on May 23.
