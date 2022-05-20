Menu

Politics

Ontario election campaign chugs along in hybrid mode, with 2 leaders isolating

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 20, 2022 6:02 am
Click to play video: 'Party leaders sidelined by COVID-19 in Ontario’s election, Ford PC’s head to Supreme Court' Party leaders sidelined by COVID-19 in Ontario’s election, Ford PC’s head to Supreme Court
WATCH ABOVE: Party leaders sidelined by COVID-19 in Ontario’s election, Ford PC’s head to Supreme Court.

TORONTO — Ontario’s election campaign will run half virtually, half in-person today, as the leaders for the New Democratic and Green parties isolate with COVID-19.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath and Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner both have COVID-19, and while Schreiner says he is feeling fine, Horwath says she is not feeling 100 per cent.

She has said she will isolate until she is no longer testing positive, and Schreiner has said he will isolate for at least a few days, and in the meantime both are continuing to hold events and make announcements virtually via Zoom.

Read more: Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath tests positive for COVID-19

Horwath had been set to hold events in Thunder Bay, but instead will talk about gas prices in a Zoom press conference.

Story continues below advertisement

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca is set to campaign in Ottawa, one of the few regions in which the Liberals retained seats amid their disastrous 2018 showing.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is making a stop in Niagara.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
