Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Avian flu found in Fraser Valley commercial poultry flock

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 19, 2022 7:47 pm
A chicken looks in the barn at Honey Brook Farm in Schuylkill Haven, Pa., on Monday, April 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/via AP-Republican-Herald-Lindsey Shuey. View image in full screen
A chicken looks in the barn at Honey Brook Farm in Schuylkill Haven, Pa., on Monday, April 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/via AP-Republican-Herald-Lindsey Shuey. LS

Avian flu has been found in a commercial flock in the Fraser Valley, the same area where 80 per cent of British Columbia’s poultry farms are located.

B.C.’s Ministry of Agriculture said in a statement the infected farm had been placed under quarantine by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and producers within a 10-kilometre radius have been sent notices about the discovery.

Read more: Avian flu detected on Vancouver Island in small Comox Valley poultry flock

Previous outbreaks in the Fraser Valley have prompted culls of millions of birds, although poultry groups now say they have tight control measures to prevent the spread from one farm to the next.

The inspection agency’s website says the H5N1 virus has been found in several wild birds and nine flocks across the province, starting at a commercial farm in the North Okanagan on April 13.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'B.C. poultry and egg farmers increase safety measures to protect their birds from avian flu' B.C. poultry and egg farmers increase safety measures to protect their birds from avian flu
B.C. poultry and egg farmers increase safety measures to protect their birds from avian flu – May 11, 2022

The agency said it presumes the flu spreads through contact with infected migrating wild birds and it advises owners to reduce human access to their flocks, while increasing cleaning of clothing and footwear when entering barns.

Read more: Alberta poultry producers hit hardest as Canadian farmers battle avian flu

B.C. recently extended its order for all commercial poultry operators with more than 100 birds to keep their flocks indoors until June 13.

Avian flu cases have been confirmed in several other provinces, but no infections have been detected in humans.

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
British Columbia tagAgriculture tagFraser Valley tagAvian Flu tagPoultry tagavian flu B.C. tagavian flu commerical poultry flock tagavian flu fraser valley tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers