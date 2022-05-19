Downtown Calgary train stations to be closed during Victoria Day long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

CTrain stations in Calgary’s downtown core will be closed during the upcoming Victoria Day long weekend for construction and maintenance projects.

According to the Calgary Transit website, 7 Avenue will be closed to train and bus traffic from Saturday at 2:11 a.m. to Tuesday at 3:49 a.m. Some surrounding stations will also be closed.

There will be no Red Line CTrain service between Sunnyside and 39 Avenue stations. Victoria Park/Stampede and Erlton/Stampede stations will also be closed. Those going northwest can catch a shuttle bus to Sunnyside Station on 6 Avenue while those going south can catch a shuttle bus on 9 Avenue.

There will also be no Blue Line CTrain service between Sunalta and Bridgeland/Memorial stations during this time. Those wanting to go northeast can catch a shuttle bus on 9 Avenue, while those wanting to go west can catch a shuttle bus on 6 Avenue. Sunalta shuttle buses can also be found on 6 Avenue.

View image in full screen A map with all the planned CTrain closures during the upcoming Victoria Day long weekend. City of Calgary Newsroom.

All other routes will run normally, Calgary Transit says.

More information about the CTrain closures can be found on the Calgary Transit website.