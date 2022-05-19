SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: 465 cases added last week, Saskatchewan pharmacists can prescribe paxlovid

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted May 19, 2022 5:10 pm
WATCH: During question period on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defended his government’s decision to keep COVID-19 rules in place for travel despite ongoing delays at airports. Grilled by Interim Conservative Party Leader Candice Bergen, Trudeau said they’d hired an additional 400 security screeners and that the CBSA has added 25 additional kiosks at Toronto Pearson International Airport to speed up processing times.

Pharmacists in Saskatchewan can now prescribe paxlovid to COVID-19-postive individuals, the province announced Thursday.

Read more: Saskatchewan COVID-19 wastewater numbers show massive decrease

A list of the 170 participating pharmacies is available on the government’s website. 

Select physicians and nurse practitioners will also have prescribing authority of the medication.

Options for early COVID treatment in Healthy Living

Paxlovid is only recommended for people over 18 with the following conditions:

  • Test positive (PCR or rapid test) with mild or moderate COVID-19 symptoms;
  • Do not have any medical conditions that would make treatment inappropriate;
  • Are not taking any medications that may cause potential drug interactions; and
  • Are immunocompromised, regardless of vaccination status;
  • 70 years and older with designated risk factors, regardless of vaccination status or
  • Meet one of the following criteria:
    • Have a medical condition that puts you at high risk and are not fully vaccinated; or
    • Are 55 to 69 years old and not fully vaccinated.

Paxlovid treatment starts within five days of symptom onset and is not used to prevent COVID-19 infection.

The government added that treatments for COVID-19 does “not offer equal protection to vaccination.”

The province also reported 465 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 during the week of May 8 to 14.

The Omicron BA.2 sublineage accounted for 70.9 per cent of variants of concern reported last week.

Read more: U.S. CDC panel recommends COVID-19 booster shots for kids aged 5-11

There were 22 newly-reported COVID-19 deaths last week.

On May 18 there were 270 patients in hospital with COVID-19, including 14 in adult ICU.

Of the 270 patients, 164 had an incidental infection.

As of May 14, 81 per cent of the population aged 5 and older have completed a series of COVID-19 vaccination.

Of the population 18 and older, 52.3 per cent have gotten at least one booster dose.

