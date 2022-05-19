Menu

Crime

Motorcycle rider facing charge after fleeing from officer in St. Catharines traffic stop

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 19, 2022 12:44 pm
Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) have charged a St. Catharines man accused of fleeing from an officer during a traffic stop in the city centre Wednesday morning.

Investigators say the incident was tied to a stop involving an un-plated motorcycle on Queenston Street near Frank Street in St. Catharines around 9:30 a.m.

“The driver of the motorcycle pulled over for a moment then fled the area at a high rate of speed,” NRPS said in a release.

“The officer did not pursue the motorcycle but instead located surveillance photos from a nearby business.”

The accused was tracked down by NRPS late afternoon at a residence in the area of Wills and Queenston streets, where the suspect refused to exit the home.

After obtaining an entry arrest warrant, officers found the 41-year-old hiding in an attic just after 9 p.m.

The motorcycle, which is suspected to have been stolen, was recovered in the backyard.

The accused is facing a single charge, flight from peace officer. More charges are expected, according to NRPS.

