Western University unveils plan to tackle gender-based and sexual violence on campus

Send this page to someone via email

The results of two reports looking into multiple reports of sexual assault at the start of the 2021-2022 school year at Western University will see staff implement more mandatory programming and increase staffing in student dorms.

During the weekend of Sept. 10-11, 2021, several social media reports suggested 30 or more students were drugged or assaulted in on-campus housing at Western University during orientation week or “OWeek.” Global News has not verified the reports.

Western University launched the Action Committee on Gender-Based and Sexual Violence (GBSV) and an independent review to identify policy gaps or procedural failures relating to the weekend.

The result is two reports, which the university says complement each other, that call for the university to thoroughly re-evaluate OWeek activities, appoint a special advisor to address campus culture and safety, and require all incoming students to complete gender-based and sexual education violence prevention and awareness training before arriving on campus.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have listened to our campus community and our expert partners. Together with them, we want to be leaders in the work to prevent gender-based violence from happening on university campuses and throughout society,” said Alan Shepard, Western’s president.

Although no one came forward with a formal complaint following the online allegations, police and advocates have acknowledged it can be hard for victims of sexual or gender-based violence to come forward.

During that same week, London police had confirmed that three incidents of sexual assault involving four female victims were under investigation.

The social media reports and other incidents lead to a school-wide walkout of 9,000 students protesting what they called a “culture of misogyny” on campus and for Western officials to review policies and procedures for handling these situations.

View image in full screen An estimated 9,000 student at Western University walked out of class to protest what they call a “culture of misogyny” on campus after a series of sexual assault allegations on Sept. 17, 2021. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

View image in full screen Western Student Holding up a signs during a rally at Western University’s UC Hill against sexual assault and gender based violence. Sept. 17, 2021. Sawyer Bogdan Global News

View image in full screen Students holding up signs to protest sexual assault and gender based violence at Western University in the wake of numerous reports of sexual assault. Sept. 17, 2021. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

Moving forward, the school plans to work with student leaders and other campus partners to design an OWeek that they say focuses on “academic success and student safety, and discourages over-consumption of alcohol and other recreational drugs.”

Story continues below advertisement

Initially announced earlier this year, following interim recommendations from the GBSV committee, incoming Western students will need to complete GBSV education online training before starting school.

Students will also receive in-person education in August as part of Community Connections programming.

The report also calls for hiring an additional GBSV support case manager and education coordinator, launching a two-week training program for all OWeek student leaders, and creating a training program for Western special constables and other security personnel.

The report also calls for more support for student organizations like fraternities and sororities to address issues around GBSV and apply for funding from the Canada Research Chair program and Canada First Research Excellence Fund to support new academic positions focused on GBSV-related research.

“The impact of last September has rightly led us to look inward as an institution. We are re-examining our culture, our values, our policies and our approach to orienting students to campus life. And we are redoubling our efforts as a community to use this moment to generate real and lasting change,” Shepard said.

“I am grateful to the hundreds of students, faculty, staff and members of the London community who have spoken up, offered their insight and expertise, and guided us throughout this process.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:03 Western University students stage walkout over sexual abuse allegations Western University students stage walkout over sexual abuse allegations – Sep 17, 2021