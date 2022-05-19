Musical, wine tasting to mark return of Niagara winery devastated by March fire

Send this page to someone via email

Two months after a devastating fire a Niagara winemaker is earmarking a musical for its return to business this summer.

Tickets for Winesday: the Musical & Wine Tasting will go on sale May 24 and will mark the first public event at Hernder Estate Winery since a blaze destroyed a signature barn, banquet hall and wine store.

Story continues below advertisement

The production, which had been in the planning for more than two years, will take place in an adjacent space at the winery that was spared by the fire.

“The last two months have been overwhelming, but we aren’t giving up,” Angel Fusarelli, manager of Hernder Estate Wines, said in a release.

“We want to rebuild and welcome our customers back to the winery as soon as possible. What better way to do that than with an uplifting, heartfelt and fun musical that celebrates wine?”

Four people suffered minor injuries in the large fire that started late on March 26 at the Eighth Avenue South location southwest of St. Catharines.

Dozens of small artisans lost stock amid the flames equating to tens of thousands worth of product.

@STCFireServices is still operating at Hernder Estate Winery with tanker support from our mutual aid partners. No fire damage to warehouse and production facilities. Crews are working with heavy equipment operator to put out remaining hot spots. pic.twitter.com/kHPkaBpDAV — St. Catharines Fire Services (@STCFireServices) March 27, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

A GoFundMe campaign is helping the 34 vendors, having raised just over $55,000 as of mid-May.

Details on tickets for the Winesday event can be found on their dedicated website.