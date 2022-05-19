Menu

Health

COVID-19 could be the cause of mysterious hepatitis cases in kids

By Nancy Lapid Reuters
Posted May 19, 2022 11:21 am
Click to play video: 'Mysterious hepatitis cases in children reported in Canada' Mysterious hepatitis cases in children reported in Canada
WATCH ABOVE: Mysterious hepatitis cases in children reported in Canada – May 11, 2022

A chain of events possibly triggered by unrecognized infection with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus could be causing the mysterious cases of severe hepatitis reported in hundreds of young children around the world, researchers suggest.

Children with COVID-19 are at significantly increased risk for liver dysfunction afterward, according to a report posted on Saturday on medRxiv ahead of peer review.

Read more: Canada detects severe hepatitis of ‘unknown origin’ cases in kids. What is it?

But most of the children with acute hepatitis – which is generally rare in that age group – do not report a previous SARS-CoV-2 infection. Instead, the majority have been found to be infected with an adenovirus called 41F, which is not known to attack the liver.

It is possible that the affected children, many of whom are too young to be vaccinated, may have had mild or asymptomatic COVID infections that went unnoticed, a separate team of researchers suggest in The Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatology.

Click to play video: 'WHO says at least 228 probable cases of child hepatitis reported, more under investigation' WHO says at least 228 probable cases of child hepatitis reported, more under investigation
WHO says at least 228 probable cases of child hepatitis reported, more under investigation – May 3, 2022

If that were true, they theorize, then lingering particles of the coronavirus in the gastrointestinal tract in these children could be priming the immune system to over-react to adenovirus-41F with high amounts of inflammatory proteins that ultimately damage the liver.

“We suggest that children with acute hepatitis be investigated for SARS-CoV-2 persistence in stool” and for other signals that the liver damage is happening because the spike protein of the coronavirus is a “superantigen” that over-sensitizes the immune system, they said.

© 2022 Reuters
