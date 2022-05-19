Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Coffee with a Cop returns to the North Okanagan

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted May 19, 2022 2:37 pm
FILE. Coffee with a Cop has returned.
FILE. Coffee with a Cop has returned. Global News

After a two-year hiatus, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is bringing back Coffee with a Cop.

Vernon RCMP said Coffee with a Cop is a community policing initiative that aims to improve and strengthen police-public relations by bringing police officers and community members together.

“The event is part of a broader effort to promote positive interactions between police officers and the communities they serve,” RCMP said.

Click to play video: 'Vernon RCMP host ‘coffee with a cop’' Vernon RCMP host ‘coffee with a cop’
Vernon RCMP host ‘coffee with a cop’ – Sep 13, 2018

“Starting next week and continuing into June, residents will have the opportunity to join us at a local coffee shop where they can sit down with an officer, ask questions, discuss concerns, share what’s on their minds, and enjoy a coffee on us. We are part of the community and it’s important that our community knows who we are,” Supt. Shawna Baher, of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, said.

Story continues below advertisement

“These one-on-one interactions in a relaxed environment let the public and police officers engage in good, honest conversations. They may be brief, but these connections are one of the best ways we can build mutual respect and trust.”

Click to play video: 'Coffee with a cop' Coffee with a cop
Coffee with a cop – Sep 25, 2019

Coffee with a Cop in your area

Armstrong
Wednesday, May 25, 9-11 a.m.
House of Armstrong – 2510 Pleasant Valley Blvd.

Falkland
Monday, May 30, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Falkland Senior Centre – 5706 Hwy. 97A

Lumby
Wednesday, June 1, 9-11 a.m.
Sisters Family Restaurant – 1920 Vernon St.

Enderby
Wednesday, June 8, 9-11 a.m.
Tim Hortons – 5655 Hwy. 97A

Vernon
Wed, June 8, 1:30-3 p.m.
Blenz Coffee Downtown, 2706 30th Ave. (Nixon-Wenger Building)

Story continues below advertisement

Coldstream
Friday, June 10, 9-11 a.m.
Rail Trail Café – 13904 Kalamalka Road Coldstream

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagVernon tagNorth Okanagan tagEnderby tagLumby tagcoldstream tagFalkland tagcoffee with a cop tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers