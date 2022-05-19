Coffee with a Cop returns to the North Okanagan

After a two-year hiatus, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is bringing back Coffee with a Cop.
Vernon RCMP said Coffee with a Cop is a community policing initiative that aims to improve and strengthen police-public relations by bringing police officers and community members together.
“The event is part of a broader effort to promote positive interactions between police officers and the communities they serve,” RCMP said.
“Starting next week and continuing into June, residents will have the opportunity to join us at a local coffee shop where they can sit down with an officer, ask questions, discuss concerns, share what’s on their minds, and enjoy a coffee on us. We are part of the community and it’s important that our community knows who we are,” Supt. Shawna Baher, of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, said.
“These one-on-one interactions in a relaxed environment let the public and police officers engage in good, honest conversations. They may be brief, but these connections are one of the best ways we can build mutual respect and trust.”
Coffee with a Cop in your area
Armstrong
Wednesday, May 25, 9-11 a.m.
House of Armstrong – 2510 Pleasant Valley Blvd.
Falkland
Monday, May 30, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Falkland Senior Centre – 5706 Hwy. 97A
Lumby
Wednesday, June 1, 9-11 a.m.
Sisters Family Restaurant – 1920 Vernon St.
Enderby
Wednesday, June 8, 9-11 a.m.
Tim Hortons – 5655 Hwy. 97A
Vernon
Wed, June 8, 1:30-3 p.m.
Blenz Coffee Downtown, 2706 30th Ave. (Nixon-Wenger Building)
Coldstream
Friday, June 10, 9-11 a.m.
Rail Trail Café – 13904 Kalamalka Road Coldstream
