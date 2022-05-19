Coffee with a Cop returns to the North Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

After a two-year hiatus, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is bringing back Coffee with a Cop.

Vernon RCMP said Coffee with a Cop is a community policing initiative that aims to improve and strengthen police-public relations by bringing police officers and community members together.

“The event is part of a broader effort to promote positive interactions between police officers and the communities they serve,” RCMP said.

1:58 Vernon RCMP host ‘coffee with a cop’ Vernon RCMP host ‘coffee with a cop’ – Sep 13, 2018

“Starting next week and continuing into June, residents will have the opportunity to join us at a local coffee shop where they can sit down with an officer, ask questions, discuss concerns, share what’s on their minds, and enjoy a coffee on us. We are part of the community and it’s important that our community knows who we are,” Supt. Shawna Baher, of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, said.

Story continues below advertisement

“These one-on-one interactions in a relaxed environment let the public and police officers engage in good, honest conversations. They may be brief, but these connections are one of the best ways we can build mutual respect and trust.”

2:22 Coffee with a cop Coffee with a cop – Sep 25, 2019

Coffee with a Cop in your area

Armstrong

Wednesday, May 25, 9-11 a.m.

House of Armstrong – 2510 Pleasant Valley Blvd.

Falkland

Monday, May 30, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Falkland Senior Centre – 5706 Hwy. 97A

Lumby

Wednesday, June 1, 9-11 a.m.

Sisters Family Restaurant – 1920 Vernon St.

Enderby

Wednesday, June 8, 9-11 a.m.

Tim Hortons – 5655 Hwy. 97A

Vernon

Wed, June 8, 1:30-3 p.m.

Blenz Coffee Downtown, 2706 30th Ave. (Nixon-Wenger Building)

Story continues below advertisement

Coldstream

Friday, June 10, 9-11 a.m.

Rail Trail Café – 13904 Kalamalka Road Coldstream