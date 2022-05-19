Waterloo police announce 3rd hate-motivated graffiti incident this week

Send this page to someone via email

For the third time this week, Waterloo Regional Police have announced that hate-motivated graffiti has been located in the region.

The most recent incident occurred in the city of Waterloo on Wednesday, where the graffiti was located near a business on King Street and Northfield Drive.

Police say they were called to the business after it was discovered on a garbage compactor at the rear of a business.

They say it is unclear when the incident occurred.

On Tuesday, police announced that hate-motivated writing had been found on a utility box near Munroe and Connaught streets in Kitchener that morning.

It had been reported at around 7:50 a.m. but it is unclear when the incident occurred.

On Monday, police said graffiti had been found on the side of a building near Gail Street and Avenue Road in Cambridge.

They say the hate-motivated message on the building had been written sometime between May 13 and May 16.

“In the last seven days, Waterloo Regional Police has received nine reports of graffiti throughout the Region. In three of those incidents, the graffiti included hate-motivated writing,” Const. Melissa Quarrie told Global News in an email.

“At present, the investigations do not suggest that the incidents are connected.”