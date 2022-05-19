Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Waterloo police announce 3rd hate-motivated graffiti incident this week

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 19, 2022 10:52 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo Regional Police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

For the third time this week, Waterloo Regional Police have announced that hate-motivated graffiti has been located in the region.

The most recent incident occurred in the city of Waterloo on Wednesday, where the graffiti was located near a business on King Street and Northfield Drive.

Read more: Waterloo police name interim replacement for Chief Bryan Larkin

Police say they were called to the business after it was discovered on a garbage compactor at the rear of a business.

They say it is unclear when the incident occurred.

Trending Stories

On Tuesday, police announced that hate-motivated writing had been found on a utility box near Munroe and Connaught streets in Kitchener that morning.

Story continues below advertisement

It had been reported at around 7:50 a.m. but it is unclear when the incident occurred.

On Monday, police said graffiti had been found on the side of a building near Gail Street and Avenue Road in Cambridge.

Read more: Police find drugs, weapons and stolen property after locating stolen U-Haul in Kitchener

They say the hate-motivated message on the building had been written sometime between May 13 and May 16.

“In the last seven days, Waterloo Regional Police has received nine reports of graffiti throughout the Region. In three of those incidents, the graffiti included hate-motivated writing,” Const. Melissa Quarrie told Global News in an email.

“At present, the investigations do not suggest that the incidents are connected.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo news tagKitchener news tagWaterloo Regional Police tagCambridge news tagWaterloo crime tagKitchener Crime tagCambridge crime tagKitchener racism tagWaterloo Racism tagCambridge racism tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers