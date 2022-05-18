Waterloo police name interim replacement for Chief Bryan Larkin

Send this page to someone via email

The Waterloo Regional Police Services Board has announced that Staff Superintendent John Goodman will take the reigns on an interim basis when Chief Bryan Larkin steps down on July 3 to join the RCMP.

Goodman has been with the force for 27 years, serving in a wide variety of roles including the intelligence, drug and homicide units.

As staff superintendent, he also oversaw Neighbourhood Policing and Investigations, including the Operation Support Division, Emergency Services and Public Safety Branch and the Field Support Branch.

It was announced last month that Larkin would be leaving to join the RCMP as deputy commissioner of specialized policing services.

The board also says that it has hired a search firm to find a replacement for Larkin, who has been chief since 2014, after coming over form Guelph where he held the same role.

“The selection of a new Chief of Police is critical and we are confident Boyden Canada will identify candidates that will reflect the goals and values we expect from our police service,” Regional Chair Karen Redman stated.