Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Waterloo police name interim replacement for Chief Bryan Larkin

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 18, 2022 4:48 pm
John Goodman. View image in full screen
John Goodman. Waterloo Regional Police

The Waterloo Regional Police Services Board has announced that Staff Superintendent John Goodman will take the reigns on an interim basis when Chief Bryan Larkin steps down on July 3 to join the RCMP.

Goodman has been with the force for 27 years, serving in a wide variety of roles including the intelligence, drug and homicide units.

Read more: Waterloo Police Chief Bryan Larkin announces retirement

As staff superintendent, he also oversaw Neighbourhood Policing and Investigations, including the Operation Support Division, Emergency Services and Public Safety Branch and the Field Support Branch.

Trending Stories

It was announced last month that Larkin would be leaving to join the RCMP as deputy commissioner of specialized policing services.

Read more: Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic seeks unity in 2022 ‘state of city’ address

Story continues below advertisement

The board also says that it has hired a search firm to find a replacement for Larkin, who has been chief since 2014, after coming over form Guelph where he held the same role.

“The selection of a new Chief of Police is critical and we are confident Boyden Canada will identify candidates that will reflect the goals and values we expect from our police service,” Regional Chair Karen Redman stated.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo news tagKitchener news tagWaterloo Regional Police tagCambridge news tagBryan Larkin tagJohn Goodman tagBryan Larkin Waterloo tagJohn Goodman Waterloo interim police chief tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers