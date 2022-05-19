Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

UCP begins search for new leader with Jason Kenney stepping down

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 19, 2022 7:33 am
Click to play video: 'Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announces resignation after leadership review' Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announces resignation after leadership review
WATCH: Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announces resignation after leadership review

The race for a new United Conservative Party leader is gearing up after Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced he’s stepping down.

Kenney garnered 51.4 per cent support in a review of his leadership, which is just enough for him to keep his job under party rules.

Read more: Alberta Premier Jason Kenney intends to step down as UCP leader after narrow leadership win

But on Wednesday night he said that result isn’t good enough for him to stay on as leader and that many members have asked for the opportunity to clear the air.

Trending Stories

Two former leaders of the Wildrose Party, which merged with the Progressive Conservatives to form the UCP in 2017, have signalled they intend run for the leadership.

Read more: Kenney’s plan to step down as UCP leader shows how hard merging 2 parties is: political commentator

Story continues below advertisement

Brian Jean, who lost to Kenney in the inaugural UCP leadership race and has been an outspoken Kenney critic, thanked the premier for his “decent and honourable concession.”

Danielle Smith, a radio host following her stint in provincial politics, says the results show the UCP is hungry for a leader who will fight for Alberta’s interests.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Jason Kenney tagUCP tagCanada News tagJason Kenney leadership review tagJason Kenney Resignation tagJason Kenney Resigns tagkenney resignation tagis jason kenney stepping down tagjason kenney resignation later tagjason kenney resigned tagJason Kenney stepping down tagkenney resigns tagwho will replace jason kenney tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers