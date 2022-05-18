Pacific Western Transit, Union, back to bargaining table to negotiate end to Sea-to-sky strike

Send this page to someone via email

Pacific Western Transit has agreed to meet with a mediator again in an attempt to negotiate an end to the 15-week job action at its Whistler, Squamish and Pemberton locations.

Representatives from Whistler Transit and Diversified Transportation met with Minister of Labour Harry Bains, and agreed to the arrangement.

“We are optimistic that this meeting will result in a fair and reasonable deal, returning our employees to work and restoring essential transit services to the Sea-to-Sky communities,” said PW in an emailed statement.

The mediation will resume next Friday with representatives from the company and the employee’s union.

“Mediation in the context of free collective bargaining is how this dispute is going to be solved,” said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director.

“We’re eager to get back to the bargaining table and find a resolution as soon as possible.”