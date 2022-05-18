Menu

Canada

Pacific Western Transit, Union, back to bargaining table to negotiate end to Sea-to-sky strike

By Catherine Garrett Global News
Posted May 18, 2022 11:12 pm
Click to play video: 'Talks resume between Whistler-area transit workers and employer' Talks resume between Whistler-area transit workers and employer
There is renewed optimism the transit strike that has affected the region for more than 100 days will finally come to an end, now that talks between the transit union and the employer have resumed. Aaron McArthur reports. – May 11, 2022

Pacific Western Transit has agreed to meet with a mediator again in an attempt to negotiate an end to the 15-week job action at its Whistler, Squamish and Pemberton locations.

Representatives from Whistler Transit and Diversified Transportation met with Minister of Labour Harry Bains, and agreed to the arrangement.

“We are optimistic that this meeting will result in a fair and reasonable deal, returning our employees to work and restoring essential transit services to the Sea-to-Sky communities,” said PW in an emailed statement.

Trending Stories

Read more: Mediation fails in bitter 103-day Sea-to-Sky transit strike

The mediation will resume next Friday with representatives from the company and the employee’s union.

“Mediation in the context of free collective bargaining is how this dispute is going to be solved,” said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re eager to get back to the bargaining table and find a resolution as soon as possible.”

