ICBC warning drivers to slow down over May long weekend

ICBC and police are asking drivers to watch their speed over the long weekend, warning police will be targeting speeders with a province-wide enforcement blitz.

On average, 480 people are injured and three people are killed in 1,800 crashes throughout the province over Victoria Day long weekend.

In a release, ICBC said 340 people are injured in the Lower Mainland, which is where roughly 1,200 of the crashes happen. In order to prevent crashes, it urges those getting behind the wheel to plan ahead, check road conditions and leave some extra travel time.

Drivers are also encouraged to avoid distractions or anything that will take your eyes off the road.

