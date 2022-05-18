Menu

Canada

ICBC warning drivers to slow down over May long weekend

By Catherine Garrett Global News
Posted May 18, 2022 11:12 pm
ICBC and police asking drivers to watch their speed this long weekend .
ICBC and police asking drivers to watch their speed this long weekend . ICBC

ICBC and police are asking drivers to watch their speed over the long weekend, warning police will be targeting speeders with a province-wide enforcement blitz.

On average, 480 people are injured and three people are killed in 1,800 crashes throughout the province over Victoria Day long weekend.

Read more: ICBC stops seeking costs from pedestrians and cyclists involved in certain crashes

In a release, ICBC said 340 people are injured in the Lower Mainland, which is where roughly 1,200 of the crashes happen. In order to prevent crashes, it urges those getting behind the wheel to plan ahead, check road conditions and leave some extra travel time.

Drivers are also encouraged to avoid distractions or anything that will take your eyes off the road.

Surrey carjacking victim frustrated with ICBC
Surrey carjacking victim frustrated with ICBC
