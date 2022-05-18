Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Police seek witnesses to fatal head-on collision near Agassiz, B.C.

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted May 18, 2022 7:04 pm
B.C. RCMP are hoping to speak with motorists who took evasive action during a fatal collision near Agassiz, B.C. on March 10, 2022, including the driver of this school bus. View image in full screen
B.C. RCMP are hoping to speak with motorists who took evasive action during a fatal collision near Agassiz, B.C. on March 10, 2022, including the driver of this school bus. Handout/B.C. RCMP

Police are seeking witnesses to a fatal head-on collision between two commercial vehicles near Agassiz, B.C. earlier this month.

A dump truck and tow truck were both travelling on Highway 7 at Whaleach Road when they struck one another around 2:40 p.m. on May 10, Mounties said in a Wednesday news release.

The tow truck driver died. The driver of the dump truck, who was travelling in the oncoming lane, survived and is under investigation for possible criminal charges, Cpl. Mike Halskov told Global News.

Read more: Police release photos of mail-stealing suspects in Burnaby, B.C.

Police released a photo of a school bus on Wednesday, whose driver is believed to have taken evasive action prior to the crash. The bus was likely travelling westbound on Highway 7 at the time, they said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

BC Highway Patrol in Chilliwack is trying to reach the bus driver while investigating the collision with help from the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service.

The RCMP is asking any witnesses, motorists who took evasive action, or people who may be in possession of dashcam footage to contact BC Highway Patrol in Chilliwack at 604-702-4039 and quote the file number 2022-16206.

Click to play video: 'Teen killed had recently come from Afghanistan' Teen killed had recently come from Afghanistan
Teen killed had recently come from Afghanistan – May 10, 2022

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated from a previous version which incorrectly stated the crash date as March 10. 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Chilliwack tagBC RCMP tagHighway 7 tagAgassiz tagHighway 7 Crash tagBC Highway Patrol tagfatal collision Agassiz tagTow truck driver killed Agassiz tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers