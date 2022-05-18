Police seek witnesses to fatal head-on collision near Agassiz, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking witnesses to a fatal head-on collision between two commercial vehicles near Agassiz, B.C. earlier this month.

A dump truck and tow truck were both travelling on Highway 7 at Whaleach Road when they struck one another around 2:40 p.m. on May 10, Mounties said in a Wednesday news release.

The tow truck driver died. The driver of the dump truck, who was travelling in the oncoming lane, survived and is under investigation for possible criminal charges, Cpl. Mike Halskov told Global News.

Police released a photo of a school bus on Wednesday, whose driver is believed to have taken evasive action prior to the crash. The bus was likely travelling westbound on Highway 7 at the time, they said.

BC Highway Patrol in Chilliwack is trying to reach the bus driver while investigating the collision with help from the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service.

The RCMP is asking any witnesses, motorists who took evasive action, or people who may be in possession of dashcam footage to contact BC Highway Patrol in Chilliwack at 604-702-4039 and quote the file number 2022-16206.

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated from a previous version which incorrectly stated the crash date as March 10.