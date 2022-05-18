Police ask for help identifying woman hit and killed by vehicle in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are asking for help identifying a woman who was hit and killed by a vehicle in the city Tuesday.

Police say the woman was found seriously injured after a getting hit by a vehicle on Henry Avenue, south of Higgens Avenue, around 11:30 p.m.

The woman was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where she later died.

Police describe the woman as Indigenous and between the ages of 45 and 55, with a small/thin build and shoulder-length salt and pepper hair.

WPS seeks public assistance to identify a female pedestrian struck and killed on the 17th at Higgins/Henry. Victim description provided, with distinct pants to assist. Call Traffic Division 204-986-7085 or non-emerg 204-986-6222.

Media Release:https://t.co/dHJRZMMETi pic.twitter.com/KCKogcduyA — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) May 18, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

She was wearing distinct, brightly coloured sweatpants with what police describe as a “galaxy-print,” a grey sweatshirt and white, pink and yellow New Balance runners.

Police say she has three distinct tattoos: the words “Klyde love you” on her right wrist, “Rhody” on her left forearm in a red heart, and a circle with a five-pointed start in it on her left forearm.

Anyone with information that can help identify the victim is asked to call the traffic division at 204-986-7085 or the police non-emergency line at 204-986-6222 after hours.