Police ask for help identifying woman hit and killed by vehicle in Winnipeg

Winnipeg police are asking for help identifying a woman who was hit and killed by a vehicle in the city Tuesday.
Police say the woman was found seriously injured after a getting hit by a vehicle on Henry Avenue, south of Higgens Avenue, around 11:30 p.m.
The woman was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where she later died.
Police describe the woman as Indigenous and between the ages of 45 and 55, with a small/thin build and shoulder-length salt and pepper hair.
She was wearing distinct, brightly coloured sweatpants with what police describe as a “galaxy-print,” a grey sweatshirt and white, pink and yellow New Balance runners.
Police say she has three distinct tattoos: the words “Klyde love you” on her right wrist, “Rhody” on her left forearm in a red heart, and a circle with a five-pointed start in it on her left forearm.
Anyone with information that can help identify the victim is asked to call the traffic division at 204-986-7085 or the police non-emergency line at 204-986-6222 after hours.
