Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Police ask for help identifying woman hit and killed by vehicle in Winnipeg

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 18, 2022 5:23 pm
Winnipeg police are asking for help identifying a woman who was hit by a vehicle and killed on Henry Avenue in Winnipeg Tuesday night. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police are asking for help identifying a woman who was hit by a vehicle and killed on Henry Avenue in Winnipeg Tuesday night. Shane Gibson/Global News

Winnipeg police are asking for help identifying a woman who was hit and killed by a vehicle in the city Tuesday.

Police say the woman was found seriously injured after a getting hit by a vehicle on Henry Avenue, south of Higgens Avenue, around 11:30 p.m.

Read more: Man in hospital after being hit by a garbage truck in Winnipeg’s West End

The woman was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where she later died.

Police describe the woman as Indigenous and between the ages of 45 and 55, with a small/thin build and shoulder-length salt and pepper hair.

Story continues below advertisement

She was wearing distinct, brightly coloured sweatpants with what police describe as a “galaxy-print,” a grey sweatshirt and white, pink and yellow New Balance runners.

Trending Stories

Read more: Manitoba seeing rise in fatal crashes, RCMP say

Police say she has three distinct tattoos: the words “Klyde love you” on her right wrist, “Rhody” on her left forearm in a red heart, and a circle with a five-pointed start in it on her left forearm.

Anyone with information that can help identify the victim is asked to call the traffic division at 204-986-7085 or the police non-emergency line at 204-986-6222 after hours.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagFatal Collision tagWinnipeg crime tagPedestrian Struck tagpedestrian killed tagHenry Avenue tagHiggens Avenue tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers