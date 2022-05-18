Menu

Canada

B.C. Search and Rescue Association launches video series to help reduce call volume

By Catherine Garrett Global News
Posted May 18, 2022 7:24 pm
A North Shore rescue team sets out to search for a missing hiker in the Mt. Fromme area. View image in full screen
A North Shore rescue team sets out to search for a missing hiker in the Mt. Fromme area. Global News

The BC Search and Rescue Association is taking steps to address record-high call volume, with the May long weekend approaching.

The trail video series, launched through BC AdventureSmart after a year in production, is meant to show the joys and risks of the trails that generate the most search and rescue calls in the province.

Read more: Family, friends of deceased snowboarder donate $17K to Central Okanagan search and rescue

According to the association, the top three reasons for callouts are injury, getting lost or disoriented and people finding themselves in situations that exceed their abilities.

The 11 trails featured in the videos are:

  • Stawamus Chief (Squamish)
  • Juan De Fuca (Vancouver Island)
  • Eagle Bluff (West Vancouver)
  • Mt. Seymour (North Vancouver)
  • Sky Walk South (Whistler)
  • Howe Sound Crest (West Vancouver)
  • Golden Ears Summit (Maple Ridge)
  • Grouse Grind (North Vancouver)
  • Mt. Albert Edward (Vancouver Island)
  • Black Tusk (Squamish)
  • Hanes Valley (North Vancouver)

“These videos are an excellent resource for anyone planning an excursion into the North Shore mountains. They offer comprehensive aerial overviews of our highest-use trails, describe key decision-making points, highlight and explain how to avoid common trail-specific errors, and give warnings about what conditions to expect throughout the year,” said North Vancouver RCMP Sgt. Peter DeVries.

“These are all critically important pieces of information that will help trail users avoid common pitfalls, make sound decisions, and ultimately reduce their risk of injury or death,” he added.

Read more: Alberta woman dies after falling on Mont des Poilus, B.C. ascent

The association is encouraging hikers to take a look at a video as part of their pre-trip planning, to fully understand what they may encounter along the way.

It warns that the Hanes Valley Route and Grouse Grind Trail are still closed due to unpredictable and hazardous mountain weather conditions.

Click to play video: 'SAR K9 teams trained in the Okanagan' SAR K9 teams trained in the Okanagan
SAR K9 teams trained in the Okanagan – Apr 30, 2022
