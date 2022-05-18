NHLers will take to Kitchener pavement in July for charity street hockey tournament

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal Canadiens forward Nick Suzuki is among a squad of professional hockey players who are expected to hit the streets of Kitchener in July in an effort to raise money for Grand River Hospital.

Nine players have agreed to take part in the Scotland’s Yard Road Hockey Classic, which is an all-ages street hockey tourney that will be held at Catalyst137 on July 8.

Aside from Suzuki, the rest of the players who will be part of the event are from the area, including Florida Panthers defenceman Ben Chiarot and Winnipeg Jets defenceman Logan Stanley of Waterloo who also played junior for the Kitchener Rangers.

Chicago Blackhawks winger Boris Katchouk, who is also from Waterloo, and Florida Panthers forward Cole Schwindt, who is from Breslau, have also signed up.

Story continues below advertisement

They will be joined by four others from Kitchener, including Montreal Canadians forward Mike Hoffman, New Jersey Devils winger Nate Bastian, retired veteran defenceman Dennis Wideman who played 13 seasons in the NHL, and Nate Schnarr who played in the American Hockey League last season with Laval and Utica.

The Grand River Hospital Foundation says that the teams that raise the most money will have the opportunity to draft the pro players.

It says that registration for the tourney will remain open until June 30 but there are limited spots remaining for those who wish to enter.

Scotland’s Yard is a new charity which is looking to enhance cancer care for children in Waterloo Region. It has been inspired by the journey of a young girl named Scotland who faced a difficult path in dealing with the disease.

The goal is to raise $50 million over the next 10 years to support the pediatric cancer programs at Grand River Hospital.