Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Niagara Police investigating ‘shots fired’ in Port Colborne neighbourhood

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 18, 2022 3:04 pm
Niagara Police responded to a report of possible gun shots in the area of Saturn Crescent early on Wednesday May 18, 2022. View image in full screen
Niagara Police responded to a report of possible gun shots in the area of Saturn Crescent early on Wednesday May 18, 2022. Don Mitchell / Global News

Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) believe six rounds were fired on a street in Port Colborne early Wednesday morning.

Detectives say the “shots fired” incident was called in by a resident around 4:30 a.m. on Saturn Drive.

“A check of the roadway found evidence to indicate six rounds from a gun were fired,” an NRPS spokesperson said in a release.

“There have been no reported injuries.”

Read more: Waterloo man facing charges connected to Niagara Region counterfeit coin investigation

Investigators examined houses on Wednesday for any evidence that they may have been struck.

Trending Stories

Around the time of the shooting, it’s being reported that a dark SUV was seen in the neighbourhood.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers continue to canvass the area to obtain surveillance footage.

Anyone with information can reach out to detectives at 905-688-4111.

Click to play video: 'Homicides of 2 Ontario teens linked by one handgun' Homicides of 2 Ontario teens linked by one handgun
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Shooting tagHamilton tagHamilton news tagShots fired tagNiagara Regional Police Service tagPort Colborne tagNiagara Shooting tagsaturn drive tagshots fire on saturn drive tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers