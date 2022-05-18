Niagara Police investigating ‘shots fired’ in Port Colborne neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) believe six rounds were fired on a street in Port Colborne early Wednesday morning.

Detectives say the “shots fired” incident was called in by a resident around 4:30 a.m. on Saturn Drive.

“A check of the roadway found evidence to indicate six rounds from a gun were fired,” an NRPS spokesperson said in a release.

“There have been no reported injuries.”

Investigators examined houses on Wednesday for any evidence that they may have been struck.

Around the time of the shooting, it’s being reported that a dark SUV was seen in the neighbourhood.

Officers continue to canvass the area to obtain surveillance footage.

Anyone with information can reach out to detectives at 905-688-4111.