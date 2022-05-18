Strathroy police issue community safety alert after man charged in sexual assault of minor

Police in Strathroy, Ont., are in the early stages of a sexual assault investigation involving a London man and a teenager.
Police say the investigation is still ongoing, but Soroush Foroughi, 34, from London, is charged with a sexual offence involving a 14-year-old youth.
Strathroy police would not say what the charge was specially but did say more charges and details are expected in the coming days.
Police are concerned there may be other victims and are asking anyone with information to contact authorities.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Strothroy at 519-245-1250 or Crimestoppers 1-800-222- TIPS (8477) with any information.
