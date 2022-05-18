Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

More counterfeit bills circulating in Vernon

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted May 18, 2022 2:35 pm
RCMP said this is an example of the counterfeit cash that's been circulated in the Okanagan.
RCMP said this is an example of the counterfeit cash that's been circulated in the Okanagan. Courtesy: RCMP

More counterfeit cash is showing up at banks in the North Okanagan, according to Vernon Mounties.

The majority of these counterfeits have been Canadian $50 bills, however, several U.S. $100 bills and Canadian $5 bills have also been discovered, RCMP said in a press release.

Click to play video: 'B.C. woman shocked to receive counterfeit Amazon order' B.C. woman shocked to receive counterfeit Amazon order
B.C. woman shocked to receive counterfeit Amazon order – Feb 2, 2021

It’s unknown if the transactions are related at this time, but police are issuing a reminder to the public that steps can be taken to prevent these counterfeit transactions from taking place.

Story continues below advertisement

“Canadian currency in general has several unique security features designed to prevent counterfeiting,” Const. Chris Terleski said in a press release.

Trending Stories

Read more: Teen rescued from Vernon rooftop after mental health crisis, RCMP say

“By far, the most recognizable feature is that Canadian currency is made from polymer, not paper and the difference is immediately noticeable. The holograms in real currency are embedded, fakes will have them taped or glued leaving an unfinished, rough edge. These differences are easy to spot if you know what you are looking for.”

RCMP warned that people should be wary of large bills to make small purchases. Fraudsters, Terleski said, will do this to try to make off with the most significant amount of legitimate currency possible.

Click to play video: '‘My guard was down’: Counterfeiter passes bogus bill at Calgary woman’s garage sale' ‘My guard was down’: Counterfeiter passes bogus bill at Calgary woman’s garage sale
‘My guard was down’: Counterfeiter passes bogus bill at Calgary woman’s garage sale – Jun 19, 2019

“If you suspect a person has given a counterfeit bill, remain polite, refuse the transaction, and ask for another bill or payment,” Terleski said. “Remember, the person may have no idea the bill is counterfeit.”

Story continues below advertisement

Additional information for staff and security features of currency can be found by visiting the Bank of Canada website.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kelowna tagVernon tagNorth Okanagan tagvernon rcmp tagBanks tagCanadian currency tagConst. Chris Terleski tagfake cash tagcounterfeits tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers