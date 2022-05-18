Menu

Weather

Wind knocks out power, weather warnings issued for southern B.C.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 18, 2022 4:10 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: May 17' B.C. evening weather forecast: May 17
Senior meteorologist Kristi Gordon has the Tuesday, May 17, 2022 forecast for Metro Vancouver and British Columbia.

Strong winds from an unseasonable storm have knocked out power to thousands on Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast and Lower Mainland.

Environment Canada posted wind warnings on Wednesday for much of Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast and the southern Gulf Islands.

The forecast called for very strong southwesterly winds of 70 kilometres per hour, gusting to 90 km/h, but easing by afternoon.

Read more: Storm bringing rain, wind and snow to B.C. starting Tuesday night

Special weather statements have also been posted for more than a dozen areas in southern B.C., including the Fraser Canyon, Nicola, Similkameen, Shuswap and East and West Columbia, where up to five centimetres of snow is forecast.

Trending Stories

The weather office says the snow was expected to change to rain later in the day, but cautioned that driving conditions could be hazardous.

The Fraser Valley, much of Metro Vancouver, the Howe Sound, inland on Vancouver Island and Whistler areas were warned to expect from 40 to 60 millimetres of rain.

Click to play video: 'B.C. farmers hit hard by unusually-cool spring' B.C. farmers hit hard by unusually-cool spring
B.C. farmers hit hard by unusually-cool spring
© 2022 The Canadian Press
