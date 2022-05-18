COVID-19: HKPR reports death in Northumberland County; 5 new hospitalized cases

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports a new death and 31 new cases of COVID-19 over the last 48 hours, according to data released on Wednesday afternoon.

The health unit’s COVID-19 dashboard reported the following data for the health unit’s jurisdiction of the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Haliburton County as of 2:15 p.m.:

Active lab-confirmed cases: 95— down from 98 reported on May 16 and 119 reported on Friday, May 13. The 31 new cases include 12 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 14 in Northumberland County and five in Haliburton County.

Among the 95 active cases, there are 47 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 41 in Northumberland County and seven in Haliburton County. The province and health unit note that due to restrictions in provincial testing, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Deaths: 121 cumulative — the first death reported since May 9. The health unit reports a resident in Cobourg died. There have been 44 lab-confirmed deaths in the health unit’s jurisdiction in 2022 to date: 25 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 17 in Northumberland County (one more) and two in Haliburton County. Of the 43 deaths in 2022, approximately 52.3 per cent have been residents aged 80 and older while 25 per cent have been between age 70 and 79. Approximately 23 per cent have been between ages 40 and 69. There have been no confirmed COVID-19 deaths in 2022 for anyone under the age of 40.

From March 2020 to December 2021, there were 63 lab-confirmed deaths and 13 probable deaths reported. On March 11, 2022, four cases previously reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes were removed from the health unit’s database to align with changes in provincial reporting.

Hospitalized cases: 135 reported so far in 2022 — five more since May 16 — with 63 in the City of Kawartha Lakes (two more), 64 in Northumberland County (three more) and seven in Haliburton County. There have been 27 ICU admissions in 2022. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported 10 patients as of noon Wednesday, down from 13 reported on May 16. COVID-19 was not identified as the primary cause of admission in the cases. The health unit notes there are “slight delays” in reporting case admittance, intensive care unit admission and hospital discharges.

Cumulative cases: 5,442 cases in 2022 and 9,216 total cases since the pandemic was first declared. Kawartha Lakes has led 2022 totals with 2,723 cases. In Northumberland County, Cobourg leads municipalities with 603 cases this year.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports outbreaks at “high-risk settings.” No new outbreaks have been reported since May 16.

Outbreaks deemed resolved since May 16:

Central East Correctional Centre (units 2C and 5F). — Declared April 11 as a facility-wide outbreak. Outbreaks in the units were lifted on May 18.

Active outbreaks as of Wednesday afternoon:

Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay: Declared May 14 in the medical north unit. Details unavailable.

in Lindsay: Declared May 14 in the medical north unit. Details unavailable. Christian Horizons group home in Cobourg: Declared Monday, May 16.

group home in Cobourg: Declared Monday, May 16. Community Living Campbellford group home in Campbellford: Declared Wednesday, May 11.

group home in Campbellford: Declared Wednesday, May 11. Extendicare Port Hope: Declared May 8.

Declared May 8. Golden Plough Lodge (McMillan Garden unit) long-term care home in Cobourg: Declared May 4.

(McMillan Garden unit) long-term care home in Cobourg: Declared May 4. Victoria Manor (Victoria house) long-term care home in Lindsay: Declared May 2.

(Victoria house) long-term care home in Lindsay: Declared May 2. Island Park Retirement Residence in Campbellford: Declared May 2.

in Campbellford: Declared May 2. Palisade Gardens Retirement Home in Cobourg: Declared April 30.

in Cobourg: Declared April 30. Regency Retirement Community in Port Hope: Declared April 29.

in Port Hope: Declared April 29. Gardens of Haliburton retirement home in Haliburton: Declared April 27.

retirement home in Haliburton: Declared April 27. Burnbrae Gardens long-term care in Campbellford: Declared April 8.

Vaccination

The latest vaccination data from the health unit was released on Monday:

Eligible residents (age five and older): 85.7 per cent with one dose, 83.1 per cent with two doses.

85.7 per cent with one dose, 83.1 per cent with two doses. Adults (age 18 and older): 88.9 per cent with one dose, 87.3 per cent with two doses, 61.8 per cent with three doses.

88.9 per cent with one dose, 87.3 per cent with two doses, 61.8 per cent with three doses. Doses administered: 158,954 first doses, 153,812 second doses and 101,394 third doses.

Appointments for vaccinations can be booked via the provincial booking system or by calling 1-833-943-3900 (TTY for people who are deaf, hearing-impaired or speech-impaired: 1-866-797-0007). A list of dates and times is available on the health unit’s website.

