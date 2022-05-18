Halifax Shopping Centre to undergo $52-million redevelopment

Send this page to someone via email

The Halifax Shopping Centre has announced it will undergo a $52-million renovation.

In a release, the shopping centre said the new design will complement the previous $70-million redevelopments completed in 2017 and continue to bring new retailers to the community.

On Tuesday, the shopping centre announced that Simons, a Quebec fashion retailer, is set to open their first East Coast location at the Halifax Shopping Centre in the spring of 2024.

The redevelopment project plans to convert the mall’s former Sears space into 150,000 square feet of retail and added amenities, including a full-service restaurant.

The release said minimal business disruption is expected during the renovation process.

“Due to the fact that a lot of the construction is taking place inside of the former Sears’ space, there’s very minimal disruptions for customers,” said Stephanie Schnare, marketing director at the Halifax Shopping Centre, during an interview with Global’s Ashley Field.

“So, day-to-day in the shopping centre, things will look and feel the same as they do today.”

The upgrades to the facility were designed by MMC International Architects Ltd. and will feature an additional eighth entrance to better utilize parking and allow increased pedestrian flow into the building.

The redevelopment project is expected to be completed by 2024.