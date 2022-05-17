Quebec fashion retailer Simons to open new location in Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

A Quebec retail store is set to expand to Halifax in 2024 as in-person shopping makes a comeback.

In what it describes as a “Canadian retail milestone,” Simons has announced it is opening its 17th location at the Halifax Shopping Centre.

Simons CEO Bernard Leblanc says the fashion retailer has been interested in the Maritimes for some time.

Leblanc in a Tuesday release that Halifax is experiencing a “real renaissance” and migration of Canadians and newcomers.

“As one of the fastest growing cities in Canada, Halifax is a vibrant place with a customer who is interested in travel, style, and living well,” he said.

“We are excited to be entering the market and confident that our store will attract customers from throughout the Maritimes and beyond.”

The company was first founded in 1840 by John Simons in Quebec City. It originally operated as a dry goods store, but is now focused on fashion.

It currently has 16 stores across Canada, including 10 in Quebec, three in Alberta, two in Ontario and one in British Columbia.

The Halifax Shopping Centre location will be its first East Coast market. The store is set to open in the spring of 2024.

The news comes as business in the city and across the country make an effort to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We see evidence of the recovery every day and have also observed that our in-store sales now represent more than two-thirds of purchases,” said Leblanc.

He said the statistics prove that people appreciate “brick-and-mortar shopping” more than ever before.