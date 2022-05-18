Cambridge takes step forward in plan to build new rec complex in city’s south end

Send this page to someone via email

On Tuesday night, Cambridge council gave its approval to move forward with the design development process for the new recreation complex being planned for the south end of the city.

The city says there will also be a library (Idea Exchange) in the building, which is part of the 32.5-acre community hub that will also be home to two elementary schools and a daycare.

“This is an essential space that will serve as a true community hub, where people can connect, learn and grow. It’s about wellbeing and building an overall sense of community,” Mayor Kathryn McGarry stated.

“This is an incredible partnership and investing in spaces like this are key to building a thriving, healthy and prosperous city for all.”

The next step is to issue an RFQ (request for quotation) to find architects who will create designs for the project before it enters into public consultation.

The city says the cost of construction projects has risen dramatically over the past year, which has created timing and budget challenges for large-scale projects such as the Cambridge Recreation Complex.

It says that positive progress is being made and that the project’s decision makers have prioritized cost-containment measures in response to the rising cost of construction.