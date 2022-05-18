Menu

Canada

Prince Charles, Camilla head to Ottawa on second day of Canadian tour

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 18, 2022 8:00 am
Prince Charles and Camilla kick off Canadian tour focused on Indigenous issues
WATCH: Prince Charles and Camilla kick off Canadian tour focused on Indigenous issues

Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, will attend a service at Ottawa’s Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral on Wednesday as they visit the national capital.

After the prayer service, the royal couple is scheduled to meet with a displaced Ukrainian woman and her two sons.

Read more: Prince Charles nods to ‘darker’ past, need for reconciliation as tour begins

The second day of the royal tour also includes stops at the National War Memorial, a local school and a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Prince Charles and Camilla’s final event of the day is a Platinum Jubilee reception at Rideau Hall.

Metis National Council President Cassidy Caron has said she intends to use that occasion to make a request for an apology from the Queen for the legacy of residential schools.

Mary Simon encourages Prince Charles and Camilla to speak to Indigenous people, 'hear their stories'
Mary Simon encourages Prince Charles and Camilla to speak to Indigenous people, ‘hear their stories’

The three-day tour began in St. John’s, N.L., with a focus on reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
