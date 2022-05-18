Prince Charles, Camilla head to Ottawa on second day of Canadian tour

Send this page to someone via email

Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, will attend a service at Ottawa’s Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral on Wednesday as they visit the national capital.

After the prayer service, the royal couple is scheduled to meet with a displaced Ukrainian woman and her two sons.

The second day of the royal tour also includes stops at the National War Memorial, a local school and a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Prince Charles and Camilla’s final event of the day is a Platinum Jubilee reception at Rideau Hall.

Metis National Council President Cassidy Caron has said she intends to use that occasion to make a request for an apology from the Queen for the legacy of residential schools.

The three-day tour began in St. John’s, N.L., with a focus on reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples.