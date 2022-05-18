Where the Ontario leaders are on the campaign trail for Wednesday, May 18

Send this page to someone via email

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are today:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Hamilton: Makes an announcement. 11 a.m.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

Kingston: Announces a plan for prescription drug costs. 9:30 a.m., Outside Reddendale Pharmacy, 732 Front Rd

Smiths Falls: Visits the Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston campaign office. 11:30 a.m., Drew Cumpson Campaign Office, 39 Chambers St, Unit 300

Ottawa: Announces prescription drug plan and hears from families. 1:30 p.m., Backyard of 7 Northview Rd.

Ottawa: Visits the Ottawa West-Nepean campaign office. 5:30 p.m., 410-1547 Merivale Rd.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca

Toronto: Makes an announcement aimed at making life easier and more affordable for families. 9 a.m., Old Orchard Park, 465 Old Orchard Grove

Burlington: Highlights his Buck-a-Ride pledge and rides the GO train with local candidate Mariam Manaa. 3:50 p.m., GO Burlington, 2101 Fairview Street

London: Joins Kate Graham for an event with friends and supporters. 6 p.m., 1527 Stoneybrook Cres.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

Gravenhurst: Mainstreeting alongside Matt Richter and visiting with local small business owners.8:45 a.m., starting at 141 Brock St.

Orillia: Meeting with Simcoe County candidates Krystal Brooks, Allan Kuhn and Elyse Robinson.10:30 a.m., Pavilion at Couchiching Beach Park

Elora: Attends press conference announcing OSSTF’s endorsement of Schreiner and Matt Richter.2 p.m., OSSTF/FEESO Upper Grand District Office, Old Quarry Commons, 294 Mill St. E.