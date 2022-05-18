Menu

Politics

Where the Ontario leaders are on the campaign trail for Wednesday, May 18

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 18, 2022 6:15 am
Click to play video: 'Party leaders focus on momentum following Ontario debate' Party leaders focus on momentum following Ontario debate
WATCH ABOVE: Party leaders focus on momentum following Ontario debate.. Matthew Bingley reports.

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are today:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Hamilton: Makes an announcement. 11 a.m.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

Kingston: Announces a plan for prescription drug costs. 9:30 a.m., Outside Reddendale Pharmacy, 732 Front Rd

Smiths Falls: Visits the Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston campaign office. 11:30 a.m., Drew Cumpson Campaign Office, 39 Chambers St, Unit 300

Ottawa: Announces prescription drug plan and hears from families. 1:30 p.m., Backyard of 7 Northview Rd.

Ottawa: Visits the Ottawa West-Nepean campaign office. 5:30 p.m., 410-1547 Merivale Rd.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca

Toronto: Makes an announcement aimed at making life easier and more affordable for families. 9 a.m., Old Orchard Park, 465 Old Orchard Grove

Burlington: Highlights his Buck-a-Ride pledge and rides the GO train with local candidate Mariam Manaa. 3:50 p.m., GO Burlington, 2101 Fairview Street

London: Joins Kate Graham for an event with friends and supporters. 6 p.m., 1527 Stoneybrook Cres.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

Gravenhurst: Mainstreeting alongside Matt Richter and visiting with local small business owners.8:45 a.m., starting at 141 Brock St.

Orillia: Meeting with Simcoe County candidates Krystal Brooks, Allan Kuhn and Elyse Robinson.10:30 a.m., Pavilion at Couchiching Beach Park

Elora: Attends press conference announcing OSSTF’s endorsement of Schreiner and Matt Richter.2 p.m., OSSTF/FEESO Upper Grand District Office, Old Quarry Commons, 294 Mill St. E.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
