Canada

Calgary Flames’ Elias Lindholm named finalist for Selke Trophy

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 17, 2022 8:27 pm
Calgary Flames centre Elias Lindholm is one of three finalists for the Frank J. Selke Trophy.

NHL profile photo on Calgary Flames player Elias Lindholm, from Sweden, at a game against the Dallas Stars in Calgary, Alta. on May 3, 2022. View image in full screen
NHL profile photo on Calgary Flames player Elias Lindholm, from Sweden, at a game against the Dallas Stars in Calgary, Alta. on May 3, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Larry MacDougal

The annual honour is presented to the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game.

Florida Panthers centre Aleksander Barkov and Boston Bruins centre Patrice Bergeron are the other finalists.

Lindholm posted a plus-61 rating in 82 games and led all Calgary forwards in blocked shots and takeaways.

READ MORE: Flames, Oilers bring potent offences to second round NHL playoff series

The winners of the NHL Awards will be revealed later in the post-season.

The three finalists for the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy will be unveiled Wednesday.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
