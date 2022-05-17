Telus says it plans to invest $34.5B in B.C., Alberta and will create thousands of new jobs

Send this page to someone via email

Telus Corp. says it will invest $17.5 billion in British Columbia and $17 billion in Alberta and create thousands of new jobs in these provinces over the next four years as it looks to expand its wireless networks.

Canada’s third-largest telecom company says the investments will be in network infrastructure, operations and spectrum, and will help deliver 5G to remote communities.

The company expects 5,500 new jobs to be added across British Columbia and 8,500 new positions to be generated across Alberta, primarily in construction, engineering and emerging technologies.

Telus says the money is part of its commitment to invest $70 billion across Canada by 2026.

This investment announcement comes as the Competition Bureau pushes back against the merger between Rogers Communications Inc. and Calgary-based Shaw Communications Inc.

Telus says the investments are consistent with the company’s capital expenditure guidance for 2022, released in the fourth quarter of 2021 earnings.