Southeast Edmonton junior high school renamed to kisêwâtisiwin School

Send this page to someone via email

A new name has been chosen for a southeast Edmonton junior high school.

Edmonton Public Schools announced Tuesday afternoon that Dan Knott School will be renamed to kisêwâtisiwin School in time for the 2022-23 school year.

kisêwâtisiwin is a Cree word that translates to the act of being kind in English, the school board explained.

“We are proud to share this step forward in reconciliation through the renaming of Dan Knott School,” said EPSB chair Trisha Estabrooks.

“The school’s long-standing motto has been Do Nice, Be Kind, which aligns with the true meaning of kisêwâtisiwin. So many were engaged and consulted on finding the right name for this vibrant and diverse school community. As part of our commitment to anti-racism and equity, this name honours the Indigenous peoples who inhabited this land before us.”

Story continues below advertisement

In September 2020, the public school board voted in favour of renaming the school, which is located in the Satoo neighbourhood.

Read more: Edmonton Public School Board moves forward with renaming 2 schools

The decision was made to rename Dan Knott School after a student at the school started a petition because of the late politician’s affiliation with and support of the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) in Edmonton during his time as mayor.

The school was originally named after the former Edmonton mayor, who served in office from 1931-1934.

The process of renaming the school began during the 2020-21 school year in consultation with an Indigenous naming committee and community engagement sessions, according to Edmonton Public Schools.