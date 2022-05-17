‘In obvious distress’: Passerby rescues puppy left in hot car in Bradford, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A passerby rescued a puppy that was “in obvious distress” after it was left in a hot car in Bradford over the weekend, police say.

South Simcoe Police said that on Saturday at around 4:30 p.m., officers arrived at the scene at a parking lot on Holland Street West.

Police said the officers learned that a passerby heard a dog barking and observed a puppy in distress in a vehicle.

The windows were rolled down around 2.5 inches and the passerby was able to squeeze his arm through the gap and unlock the door, police said.

The dog was taken to a store and given water to cool down.

Police said it was sunny at the time and 28 C.

The puppy was allegedly left in the vehicle for around 30 minutes.

The owner later arrived on scene and spoke to officers.

Police said a 23-year-old woman from Tottenham has been charged under the Provincial Animal Welfare Services Act with causing distress to an animal.

“The South Simcoe Police Service wants to remind people of the dangers of leaving children and pets unattended in vehicles, especially on hot days,” police said.

“It’s never safe to leave a child or a pet alone in a vehicle, even for a brief time and with the windows rolled down.”

If someone sees a similar situation, they’re advised to call 911.

Police thanked the individual who rescued the puppy.