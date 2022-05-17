Campers welcomed back to Saskatchewan provincial parks during May long weekend

Campers are being welcomed back to Saskatchewan’s provincial parks during the May long weekend, bringing sitting around a campfire, hiking the backcountry and being in nature’s bliss one step closer.

Starting on May, 19, 2022, campers can begin their seasonal getaways in one of many provincial parks. The Ministry of Parks, Culture and Recreation said that the May long weekend is marked as the start of camping season for many parks in Saskatchewan.

“It’s the weekend where seasonal campers set up their home away from home for the summer, and the weekend where many families get to enjoy their first campfire of the year together,” stated Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross in a media release.

“We are looking forward to another busy but memorable season in the parks.”

Daily and weekly park entry permits can be purchased online and printed at home in advance of campers’ visit. Sask. Parks said if campers purchased an annual entry permit but it hasn’t been delivered yet, campers will have received a temporary permit via email that can be printed and displayed in their vehicle until the permit arrives in the mail.

Campers can take advantage of guided park programs and events will kick off in many provincial parks this weekend, with family-friendly activities to explore such as crafts, gnome home-building, themed hikes, campfires, night sky-gazing, geocaching and recreation sports and activities.

“Self-guided Park Discovery Packs will also be available to borrow daily in most parks starting this weekend,” according to the release. “Topics range from astronomy to birds and bugs. The packs include everything needed to complete a craft, explore the park or conduct a science experiment.”

The ministry reminds campers that an alcohol and recreational cannabis ban will be in effect for the May long weekend. However, cottages, rental cabins and any business facilities serving liquor in licensed establishments in parks are not affected by the ban.

Campers who cannot wait to take in the great outdoors can book a last-minute May long trip which is the ‘Camping this Weekend’ feature on the Sask Parks reservation website. This tool helps users see what’s available nearby.

For more information on camping in Saskatchewan provincial parks, visit parks.saskatchewan.ca.

