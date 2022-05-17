Menu

Crime

Winnipeg cops seize 19 guns, arrest two men in weapons trafficking investigation

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 17, 2022 4:05 pm
Weapons seized by Winnipeg police. View image in full screen
Weapons seized by Winnipeg police. Winnipeg Police Service

Two Winnipeggers are facing a raft of charges after an investigation by the Winnipeg police firearms unit, with help from the RCMP’s national weapons enforcement team.

Police said they launched their investigation into firearms trafficking May 2, and seized 19 weapons during a May 5 raid in Winnipeg at an Agassiz Drive home.

Read more: Winnipeg man in custody after gun incident at shopping mall

Among the weapons police confiscated were three 9mm handguns (one of which was loaded), a .45 calibre handgun, a .22 calibre rifle, a banned AR-10 variant rifle, and four air guns.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on-site and faces more than a half-dozen weapons charges.

Five days later, a second man, 23, was arrested at police HQ and handed 10 charges of his own.

Both were released on undertakings, police said.

Click to play video: '22 arrested in four-year international drug and gun trafficking investigation, Manitoba RCMP says' 22 arrested in four-year international drug and gun trafficking investigation, Manitoba RCMP says
22 arrested in four-year international drug and gun trafficking investigation, Manitoba RCMP says – Mar 29, 2022
