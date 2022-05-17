Winnipeg cops seize 19 guns, arrest two men in weapons trafficking investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Two Winnipeggers are facing a raft of charges after an investigation by the Winnipeg police firearms unit, with help from the RCMP’s national weapons enforcement team.

Police said they launched their investigation into firearms trafficking May 2, and seized 19 weapons during a May 5 raid in Winnipeg at an Agassiz Drive home.

Among the weapons police confiscated were three 9mm handguns (one of which was loaded), a .45 calibre handgun, a .22 calibre rifle, a banned AR-10 variant rifle, and four air guns.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on-site and faces more than a half-dozen weapons charges.

Five days later, a second man, 23, was arrested at police HQ and handed 10 charges of his own.

Both were released on undertakings, police said.

