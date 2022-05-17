Menu

Crime

Jury deliberating for second day at Quebec City Halloween 2020 murder trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 17, 2022 12:36 pm
Carl Girouard, is seen in an undated police handout photo received April 14, 2022. View image in full screen
Carl Girouard, is seen in an undated police handout photo received April 14, 2022. Quebec City police/The Canadian Press

Jurors are deliberating for a second day at the murder trial for the man accused of stalking the streets of Old Quebec City on Halloween 2020 and using a sword to kill two people and injure five others.

Carl Girouard, 26, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of François Duchesne, 56, and Suzanne Clermont, 61. He is also charged with five counts of attempted murder in the attack on Oct. 31, 2020.

Read more: Jurors in Quebec Halloween 2020 murder trial hear closing arguments

Girouard has admitted to using a sword to murder and maim that night, but his defence lawyer has argued the accused was not criminally responsible due to a mental disorder and could not tell right from wrong.

If jurors reject the defence of criminally not responsible, then they must consider among three verdicts for the killings of Duchesne and Clermont: first-degree murder, second-degree murder or manslaughter.

Read more: Psychiatrist says Quebec Halloween stabbing suspect fell between cracks in system

Jurors must also decide whether Girouard should be convicted of attempted murder or the lesser charge of aggravated assault, in connection with the attack on the five others.

The 11-member jury was sequestered on Monday after hearing 17 days of evidence.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
