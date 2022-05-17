Menu

Politics

Doug Ford nets another union endorsement as Tories position party as labour friendly

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 17, 2022 11:56 am
Ontario Premier Doug Ford walks towards Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell's office at Queen's Park in Toronto, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Ontario's Progressive Conservatives are promising to increase disability support payment rates by five per cent, if re-elected. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. View image in full screen
Ontario Premier Doug Ford walks towards Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell's office at Queen's Park in Toronto, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Ontario's Progressive Conservatives are promising to increase disability support payment rates by five per cent, if re-elected. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. RJB

Doug Ford is positioning his Progressive Conservatives as the labour-friendly option for voters.

The International Union of Painters and Allied Trade backed Ford today, a day after IBEW, the union representing electrical workers, offered the Tories its support.

The party has also netted an endorsement from the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers.

Read more: ‘Have you talked to a nurse lately?’: Health care at heart of Ontario election debate

It’s a tonal shift for Ford, who is seeking re-election.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath says Ford has been at loggerheads with unions representing public employees over legislation passed in 2019 that caps pay raises in the public sector at one per cent or less.

Ford has also feuded with teachers’ unions, first during lengthy contract negotiations and later over his policies for keeping schools open during the pandemic.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
