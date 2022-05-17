Menu

Comments

Crime

Suspects accused of damaging, stealing political campaign signs in Brampton

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 17, 2022 6:42 am
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Two men face mischief and theft charges in connection with the theft and damage of political signs in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police say on the evening of May 10, they received reports of two suspects tampering with political signage at a home in the Mississauga Road and Bovaird Drive area.

On Friday, May 13, the alleged suspects turned themselves in to police.

Read more: Ontario election 2022: Here’s what the PCs, NDP, Liberals and Greens have promised so far

A 23-year-old man from Brampton and a 25-year-old man from Mississauga are each charged with one count of theft under $5000 and one count of mischief under $5000.

Both men are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.

Anyone with information are asked to contact police.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
