Suspects accused of damaging, stealing political campaign signs in Brampton

Two men face mischief and theft charges in connection with the theft and damage of political signs in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police say on the evening of May 10, they received reports of two suspects tampering with political signage at a home in the Mississauga Road and Bovaird Drive area.

On Friday, May 13, the alleged suspects turned themselves in to police.

A 23-year-old man from Brampton and a 25-year-old man from Mississauga are each charged with one count of theft under $5000 and one count of mischief under $5000.

Both men are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.

Anyone with information are asked to contact police.

Arrest Made in Theft & Mischief to Political Signage – https://t.co/2MK9yDUjKy pic.twitter.com/9S8TjLLwy7 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) May 17, 2022