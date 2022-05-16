Police seek suspect after sexual assault near south Edmonton school

Police are asking for tips from the public as they try to find a suspect in connection with a sexual assault near a south Edmonton school over the weekend.

In a news release issued Monday night, police said the attack reportedly occurred at about 2:50 p.m. on Sunday “in the heavily treed area north of Johnny Bright School.”

“A female youth was longboarding when she was chased down by an unknown male who then attacked and assaulted her,” police said. “The youth was able to free herself and called police.”

Police said the suspect was described as being about 40 years old, about six-feet tall and having an average build. They noted his voice was described as deep and raspy.

He was wearing black pants, a black hoodie, and a “blue/white” medical mask. Police noted he is described as having black curly hair and that “his black curly beard was coming out the bottom of his medical mask.”

Story continues below advertisement

“He may have sustained injuries to his face,” police added.

“Police are asking residents and business owners in the area to review their CCTV footage and anyone who may have been driving in the area to review dashcam footage for any individuals matching the suspect’s description.”

Anyone with any information about the suspect or the attack itself is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.

Related News Parkland County man faces child-luring and sexual assault charges