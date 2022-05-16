COVID-19: Outbreak declared at Ross Memorial Hospital, HKPR active cases under 100

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports under 100 active cases of COVID-19 within its jurisdiction but a new outbreak has been declared at the hospital in Lindsay, according to data released on Monday afternoon

The health unit’s COVID-19 dashboard reported the following data for the health unit’s jurisdiction of the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Haliburton County as of 3:45 p.m.:

Active lab-confirmed cases: 98 — down from 119 reported on Friday, May 13. It’s the first time active cases have dropped below 100 since mid-March. A week ago there were 154 on May 9. Over the weekend the health unit reported 38 new cases including 23 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 12 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County.

Among the 98 active cases, there are 48 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 50 in Northumberland County and seven in Haliburton County.

Story continues below advertisement

The province and health unit note that due to restrictions in provincial testing, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Deaths: 119 — unchanged since May 9 when three new deaths were reported. There have been 43 lab-confirmed deaths in the health unit’s jurisdiction in 2022 to date: 25 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 16 in Northumberland County and two in Haliburton County.

From March 2020 to December 2021, there were 63 lab-confirmed deaths and 13 probable deaths reported. On March 11, 2022, four cases previously reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes were removed from the health unit’s database to align with changes in provincial reporting.

Hospitalized cases: 130 reported so far in 2022 — unchanged since Friday, May 13 — with 61 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 61 in Northumberland County and seven in Haliburton County. However, Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported 13 patients as of noon Monday, up from one reported on on May 13. COVID-19 was identified as the primary cause of admission among two of the cases. The health unit notes there are “slight delays” in reporting case admittance, intensive care unit admission and hospital discharges.

Cumulative cases: 5,404 cases in 2022 and 9,178 total cases since the pandemic was first declared. Kawartha Lakes has led 2022 totals with 2,708 cases. In Northumberland County, Cobourg leads municipalities with 597 cases this year.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports outbreaks at “high-risk settings.” New outbreaks declared since May 13:

Story continues below advertisement

Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay: Declared May 14 in the medical north unit. Details unavailable.

in Lindsay: Declared May 14 in the medical north unit. Details unavailable. Christian Horizons group home in Cobourg: Declared Monday, May 16.

Other active outbreaks as of early Monday afternoon:

Community Living Campbellford group home in Campbellford: Declared Wednesday, May 11.

group home in Campbellford: Declared Wednesday, May 11. Extendicare Port Hope: Declared May 8.

Declared May 8. Golden Plough Lodge (McMillan Garden unit) long-term care home in Cobourg: Declared May 4.

(McMillan Garden unit) long-term care home in Cobourg: Declared May 4. Victoria Manor (Victoria house) long-term care home in Lindsay: Declared May 2.

(Victoria house) long-term care home in Lindsay: Declared May 2. Island Park Retirement Residence in Campbellford: Declared May 2.

in Campbellford: Declared May 2. Palisade Gardens Retirement Home in Cobourg: Declared April 30.

in Cobourg: Declared April 30. Regency Retirement Community in Port Hope: Declared April 29.

in Port Hope: Declared April 29. Gardens of Haliburton retirement home in Haliburton: Declared April 27.

retirement home in Haliburton: Declared April 27. Central East Correctional Centre — facility-wide outbreak: Declared April 11. The province on May 11 reported 17 active cases among inmates (most recent available data)

— facility-wide outbreak: Declared April 11. The province on May 11 reported 17 active cases among inmates (most recent available data) Burnbrae Gardens long-term care in Campbellford: Declared April 8.

Outbreaks deemed resolved since May 13:

Caressant Care (McLaughlin) long-term care home in Lindsay: Declared May 5 in Unit 2 and lifted on May 16.

long-term care home in Lindsay: Declared May 5 in Unit 2 and lifted on May 16. William Place Retirement Residence in Lindsay: Declared April 15 and lifted on May 16.

in Lindsay: Declared April 15 and lifted on May 16. Warkworth Institution in Warkworth: Declared April 14 and lifted on May 16.

Vaccination

The latest vaccination data from the health unit was released on Monday:

Story continues below advertisement

Eligible residents (age five and older): 85.7 per cent with one dose, 83.1 per cent with two doses.

85.7 per cent with one dose, 83.1 per cent with two doses. Adults (age 18 and older): 88.9 per cent with one dose, 87.3 per cent with two doses, 61.8 per cent with three doses.

88.9 per cent with one dose, 87.3 per cent with two doses, 61.8 per cent with three doses. Doses administered: 158,954 first doses, 153,812 second doses and 101,394 third doses.

Appointments for vaccinations can be booked via the provincial booking system or by calling 1-833-943-3900 (TTY for people who are deaf, hearing-impaired or speech-impaired: 1-866-797-0007). A list of dates and times is available on the health unit’s website.

Advertisement