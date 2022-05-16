Menu

Crime

Hamilton police issue warrant for man wanted in Mountain shooting

By Diana Weeks 900 CHML
Posted May 16, 2022 2:49 pm
Police are looking for 36-year-old Carl Douglas Richard who they say is considered armed and dangerous. View image in full screen
Police are looking for 36-year-old Carl Douglas Richard, who they say is considered armed and dangerous. Hamilton Police Service

Hamilton police have issued an arrest warrant for a man wanted in an East Mountain shooting over the weekend.

Police responded to a shooting call in the early hours of Sunday morning near Upper Gage Avenue and Fennell Avenue East.

They found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso.

The victim was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are looking for 36-year-old Carl Douglas Richard of Hamilton, who they say is considered armed and dangerous.

Richard is wanted for attempted murder, discharging a firearm with intent and assault with a weapon.

If spotted, members of the public are asked not to approach him, but to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact acting detective Jared Millington at 905-546-8966 or acting detective sergeant Mike Hall at 905-546-3851.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online.

 

