Hamilton police issue warrant for man wanted in Mountain shooting

Hamilton police have issued an arrest warrant for a man wanted in an East Mountain shooting over the weekend.
Police responded to a shooting call in the early hours of Sunday morning near Upper Gage Avenue and Fennell Avenue East.
They found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso.
The victim was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are looking for 36-year-old Carl Douglas Richard of Hamilton, who they say is considered armed and dangerous.
Richard is wanted for attempted murder, discharging a firearm with intent and assault with a weapon.
If spotted, members of the public are asked not to approach him, but to call 911 immediately.
Anyone with information is asked to contact acting detective Jared Millington at 905-546-8966 or acting detective sergeant Mike Hall at 905-546-3851.
To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online.
