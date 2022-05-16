Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police seek suspect in east Hamilton assault investigation

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 16, 2022 2:32 pm
Hamilton police say they are seeking a man connected with an assault investigation. It's believed the suspect is residing in the Toronto-area. View image in full screen
Hamilton police say they are seeking a man connected with an assault investigation. It's believed the suspect is residing in the Toronto-area. Global News

Hamilton Police (HPS) say they’re seeking a man tied to an assault investigation in the city that dates back to February.

Investigators did not reveal the nature of the incident but said that it occurred in the east Hamilton area and that suspect is not likely in the city anymore.

“With these wanted fugitive releases we do not get into the details as to protect victims should certain cases involve domestic charges,” Const. Krista-Lee Ernst told Global News in an E-mail.

Read more: Police seek elderly woman they say fought off would-be robber in central Hamilton

The 25-year-old is about six feet tall and has ties to the Pickering-area, although authorities believe he may be in Toronto, possibly near Kingston Road and Lawrence Avenue East.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

He’s facing a pair of charges, assault and mischief under $5,000.

Anyone with information can reach out to HPS at 905-540-6431 or Crime Stoppers.

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton tagHamilton Police tagHamilton news tagWanted tagfugitive tagnicholas gordon tagwanted for assault tagwanted for michief tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers