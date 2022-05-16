Police seek suspect in east Hamilton assault investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Police (HPS) say they’re seeking a man tied to an assault investigation in the city that dates back to February.

Investigators did not reveal the nature of the incident but said that it occurred in the east Hamilton area and that suspect is not likely in the city anymore.

“With these wanted fugitive releases we do not get into the details as to protect victims should certain cases involve domestic charges,” Const. Krista-Lee Ernst told Global News in an E-mail.

The 25-year-old is about six feet tall and has ties to the Pickering-area, although authorities believe he may be in Toronto, possibly near Kingston Road and Lawrence Avenue East.

He’s facing a pair of charges, assault and mischief under $5,000.

Anyone with information can reach out to HPS at 905-540-6431 or Crime Stoppers.

Do you have information on the whereabouts of Nicholas Gordan? Is he is #HamOnt, #Toronto, #Pickering? Anyone with information please contact detectives by calling 905-540-6431. READ MORE:https://t.co/elXMLhIpmh — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) May 16, 2022